PARIS — French retail giant Carrefour SA on Thursday reported a 3 percent rise in like-for-like sales in the second quarter, lifted by faster growth at its smaller stores and an improvement in hypermarkets in its home market.

The world’s second largest retailer after Wal-Mart Stores Inc. said the market in France, where grocers are under pressure to lower prices, continues to be “persistently challenging.” The company has a full-year target of 3 percent to 5 percent growth at constant exchange rates.