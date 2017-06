PARIS – Carrefour SA is taking its Brazilian arm public.

The world’s second-largest retailer after Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. said that Atacadão SA, the parent company for all of its activities in the South American country, filed a preliminary prospectus on June 28 aimed at listing Grupo Carrefour Brasil shares on the Novo Mercado segment of the São Paulo stock exchange. Carrefour has been weighing the possibility of an IPO in Brazil for some time.