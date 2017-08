PARIS — Carrefour SA reported a 12.1 percent drop in first-half operating profit, weighed down by tough trading conditions in its home market.Recurring operating income totaled 621 million euros in the first six months of the year, down from 706 million euros for the same period last year, as weak consumption prompted stiff competition among grocers in France."The industry was highly competitive and promotional and clearly this was having an impact on our profitability,” chief financial officer Pierre-Jean Sivignon told a conference call with analysts and journalists.In its first earnings report since its chief executive officer Alexandre Bompard took the helm last month, Carrefour said that it expects the operating environment in some countries to “remain difficult” for the rest of the year.The company revised its annual growth sales target, at constant exchange rates, to between 2 percent and 4 percent from its previous range of between 3 percent and 5 percent. Sivignon attributed the adjustment to a drop-off in food price inflation in Brazil.The company last month flagged a “persistently challenging market” when it announced sales figures for the period. Its sales in the first half rose 3.2 percent at constant exchange rates to 38.53 billion euros.Carrefour said full-year recurring operating income should be in line with that of the first-half results, citing the promotional environment in France, a slower-than-expected recovery in Argentina, and investments in the digital sphere in Europe.Bompard, who is credited with positioning the French electronics retailer Fnac for the future by orchestrating its merger with the household appliance retailer company Darty, was recruited by Carrefour to steer the group more surely into online territory. That task that has become more pressing following Amazon’s $1.37 billion takeover of Whole Foods.Amazon last week sent shudders throughout the grocery industry, already unsettled by the iInternet giant’s move into their territory, by announcing plans to lower prices.