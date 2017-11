PARIS — French retail giant Carrefour SA on Tuesday said it will update financial markets with details of its strategy on Jan. 23, pushing the date for the unveiling until after the crucial holiday season.The company’s new chief executive officer Alexandre Bompard is charged with overhauling the retailer, which is suffering from price wars on its home turf in France as it struggles to find its footing amidst competition from online commerce.Bompard built his reputation in France by reviving prospects for a local book and electronics retailers Fnac through merging it with a home appliances business Darty, and pushing the strategy for future growth firmly online. He unveiled new management in September and in October brought in a former deputy from Fnac Darty, Matthieu Malige, as chief financial officer.“The plan is moving forward at a good pace,” the company said, indicating that plans to push the announcement until January would allow the company to “close the 2017 period before kicking off a new phase and turning toward the future.”