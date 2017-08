A chief executive officer shakeup at Avon Products Inc. may not be the magic formula that will fix the struggling direct-sales business.

The company said Thursday that Sheri McCoy, who has been ceo since mid-2015, would leave at the end of March, and that it had retained Heidrick & Struggles to begin an executive search. That news came at the same time as Avon — about halfway through the Transformation Plan it unveiled in January 2016 — posted a $46 million loss for its second fiscal quarter on sales of $1.4 billion, a 3 percent dip.