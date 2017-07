LONDON — Mainland Chinese consumers gave Burberry a boost in the first quarter, snapping up rucksacks — a bestseller — and returning to Hong Kong to shop.

In a trading update, Burberry said retail revenue in the three months to June 30 grew 13 percent at reported exchange to 478 million pounds. At constant exchange, growth was 3 percent, outstripping some analysts’ forecasts, while like-for-like sales were up 4 percent.