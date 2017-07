Christine M. Day found a “wellness” connection between her current position as the chief executive officer of healthy fast-food start-up Luvo and her investment in early stage medical apparel firm Figs.

“This one matched up with me perfectly while I was doing research at Luvo. Hypertension, heart disease and diabetes are where 72 percent of our health-care dollars go,” she said, adding that adult onset diabetes used to start at age 50 and now about 9 to 13 percent of the population begins showing signs between ages 12 and 15.