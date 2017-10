Coach Inc. will change its name to Tapestry Inc., to reflect the values — creativity, craftsmanship, authenticity and inclusivity — that the brands under its corporate umbrella represent.The name change will occur on Oct. 31. Shares of Coach at that time will begin trading under the stock symbol “TPR” on the New York Stock Exchange.Victor Luis, chief executive officer, said that following Coach’s acquisition of Stuart Weitzman in 2015 and Kate Spade & Co. in the summer, the company has evolved from a monobrand specialty retailer to a “true house of emotional, desirable brands, all leveraging our strong operational foundation.” He said each of the brands — Coach, Kate Spade New York and Stuart Weitzman — has a unique proposition, and all of its brands are “build upon the shared values of optimism, inclusivity and innovation.”Luis said the company searched for a name that reflected those shared values, as well as one that reflected the cultural diversity of the company and its brands. Helping the company on its new branding was Carbone Smolan Agency.The ceo said the name Tapestry “can grow with our portfolio and with our current brands as they extend into new categories and markets. The name embodies our creative brand-led and consumer-focused business, while also representing a deep heritage of the group. More importantly, we are establishing a strong and distinct corporate identity, which enables our brands to express their individual personalities and unique language to consumers.”