Inter Parfums Inc. posted gains in sales for its second quarter.

The fragrance business posted a 10.2 percent jump in net sales to $129.1 million, up from $117.2 million in the year-ago period. Sales from the company’s European subsidiary were up 20.5 percent year-over-year, to $106.8 million from $88.6 million, while the U.S. portion of the business was down 21.6 percent from the year-ago quarter, with sales of $22.3 million. For the six months ended June 30, the Europe unit posted a 25.3 percent year-over-year gain, to $226.5 million, and the U.S. unit had a 4.6 percent year-over-year decline, to $45.7 million.