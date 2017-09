PARIS – Courrèges is set to close the prototype workshop at its historic production facility in the southern French city of Pau, from whence André Courrèges hailed.The historic building, previously Courrèges' factory complex, was designed by the pioneering Space Age couturier and opened in 1972. The complex will be transformed into archives for the storied house over the coming months, WWD has learned.The facility, which was renovated in 2013, no longer produced the brand’s collections, which are manufactured by third-party suppliers.Courrèges’ prototyping activity will be centralized at the brand’s headquarters in Paris as part of ongoing restructuring at the company, which named François Le Ménahèze as its new president in April. Of the 23 employees working at the facility, 18 will be made redundant, while 5 will move to the Paris headquarters.Courrèges was purchased in 2011 from founders André and Coqueline Courrèges by former advertising executives Jacques Bungert and Frédéric Torloting, who have revamped the brand. In July, the firm confirmed that it had parted ways with design duo Sébastien Meyer and Arnaud Vaillant after two years, by mutual agreement. Courrèges is not showing during Paris Fashion Week this season.WWD understands that the nomination of a new creative director as well as the recruitment of a managing director in charge of fashion operations, a new position, are ongoing, and will be announced in coming months.