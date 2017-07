LONDON – Mainland China and the U.K. fueled first-quarter retail revenue growth at Burberry Group as chief executive officer Marco Gobbetti steps into his new role at the brand.

Burberry said Wednesday that retail revenue in the three months to June 30 grew 13 percent at reported exchange to 478 million pounds, or $612 million. At constant exchange, growth was 3 percent, in line with analysts’ forecasts. Figures have been converted at average exchange for the periods to which they refer.