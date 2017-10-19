LONDON – Currency headwinds dented growth at Unilever, parent of brands ranging from Dove and Vaseline to Lipton and Magnum, in the third quarter, the industry giant said in a trading update on Thursday.Turnover fell 1.6 percent to 13.2 billion euros in the three months ended Sept. 30. Stripping out the spreads business which, as reported in April, Unilever plans to sell or demerge, growth in the quarter dipped 1.5 percent to 12.5 billion euros.Underlying sales growth was 2.6 percent in the period and 2.8 percent, excluding the spreads division, a mature business that has been flat for months.Turnover in the personal care division rose 1.8 percent on an underlying basis to 5 billion euros and, within that, prestige performed well, driven by Dermalogica and Kate Somerville. The subscriber base of Dollar Shave Club expanded further, enabling another quarter of double-digit growth, Unilever said.“The transformation of Unilever into a more resilient, more competitive and more profitable business continues, and we are making good progress against the strategic objectives we have set out for 2020,” said Paul Polman, chief executive officer of the company.“While conditions in our developed markets remain challenging, we are starting to see signs of improvement in some of our biggest emerging markets including India and China. Growth in the third quarter was adversely affected by poorer weather in Europe compared with last year and natural disasters in the Americas,” he added.Polman said that for the full year, the company expects to see underlying sales growth of 3 percent to 5 percent, and an improvement in underlying operating margin.Unilever said its personal care division showed improved volumes, although price growth was moderated by easing commodity cost increases, leading to lower underlying sales growth in the third quarter.“We continued to grow the core with a strong set of new product launches while expanding the portfolio in higher-growth segments,” Unilever said, adding that growth in skin cleansing was supported by Dove shower foam, a new format that Unilever said delivers an improved sensory experience.During the period Baby Dove was introduced to 26 markets, while Hijab Fresh, a new brand, was launched in Indonesia and targeted at the Muslim consumer. In hair care, growth was driven by Sunsilk.
“These collections continue to build on that vision, empowering differently abled adults to express themselves through fashion,” said @tommyhilfiger of his line of adaptive apparel, which launches today. The line consists of 37 men’s and 34 women’s styles based upon the pieces from the spring Tommy Hilfiger sportswear collection. #wwdnews
“Stranger Things” is getting a new cast member for season 2. Meet @sadiesink_, the 15-year-old who will be joining the Netflix series for its new season. You may recognize her from “The Glass Castle” with Brie Larson and Woody Harrelson, but the Texas native’s next role goes in an entirely different direction. She describes her character, Max, as “a rough and tumble skater girl [who] becomes friends with the boys at school.” The second season debuts on October 27. (📷: @jgreenery) #wwdeye
Amid the Harvey Weinstein controversy, there’s another sector that’s being put under the spotlight for sexual abuse: the modeling industry. While rumors about abuse and sexual harassment of female and male models — and the photographers, agents and others who perpetrated it — have circulated within the fashion world for years, model @cameronrussell started posting stories from models on Instagram last week about abusive situations they’ve encountered — from sexual harassment and molestation to attempted rape. Over 75 have weighed in so far. Read more on WWD.com. Link in bio. #wwdnews
To celebrate its 16th anniversary, @dylanscandybar tapped designers and celebrities to create mosaics out of candy. The mosaics will be auctioned off to support the philanthropic cause of each participant’s choice. Pictured here is the mural created by @aliceandolivia's Stacey Bendet. For a first look at some of the other artwork being unveiled tonight, go to WWD.com. #wwdeye
The annual Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic in Pacific Palisades this weekend drew Kate Hudson, Tracee Ellis Ross, Laura Dern and more. See pictures of the star-studded event on WWD.com. (📷: @chelsealaurenla) #wwdeye
In his new book “Hollywood Royale,” Andy Warhol’s Protégé Matthew Rolston celebrates the Eighties revival of Hollywood glamour. Featuring more than 100 portraits taken by Rolston from 1977 to 1993, the book contains photos of icons like Michael Jackson, Cyndi Lauper, and @drewbarrymore, pictured here in 1991. “Hollywood Royale,” out today, will be accompanied by an exhibition opening at Los Angeles’ Fahey/Klein Gallery on March 1. #wwdeye
"Nowadays when life is not so happy with everything going on in the world, I think people come to me for a little bit of whimsy and color and fun." - Designer Rebecca De Ravenel on her cult-favorite jewelry line. (📸 : @vsteves) #wwd40
“Everyone is talking about how the retail industry is struggling, but I think it’s an incredible time because brands who are doing something different and innovative are setting themselves up for the future,” said @adamgoldston, who founded the luxury athletic brand @apl with his brother @ryangoldsten. The Goldston’s are part of WWD’s 40 under 40: a group of industry notables. See the rest of the list on WWD.com. (📷: @vsteves) #wwd40
@eyeswoon blogger Athena Calderone debuted her first-ever cookbook, “Cook Beautiful,” which is heavily centered on the presentation and visual expression of food. Pictured here are her miso glazed carrots from the book. Get the recipe on WWD.com. (📷: @johnny_miller_) #wwdeye