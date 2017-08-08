CVS Health is planning an increased focus on beauty as part of its efforts to improve retail performance at stores.

“The retail side of the operation has a significant role to play in helping to drive up both sales and profits,” wrote Håkon Helgesen, analyst at GlobalData Retail. “In our view, this is a neglected part of CVS’ business and one which, as a result, performs well under its potential ... Relatively few retail shoppers see CVS as a destination in its own right, even for categories like beauty. Given the scale of CVS, which puts its stores in easy reach of most Americans, this is a massive lost opportunity.”