Delta Galil is wheeling and dealing its way to a stronger position in the market, with acquisitions helping to boost its results in the second quarter.

The company’s net earnings rose 14 percent to $8.9 million, or 35 cents a share, from $7.8 million, or 30 cents, a year ago. Sales for the second quarter ended June 30 jumped 36 percent to $340.5 million from $249.5 million.