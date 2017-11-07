PARIS — Erring on the side of caution, Danish contemporary jeweler Pandora said Tuesday it was maintaining its financial guidance, although full year revenue is expected to fall in the low end of the earlier guided range of between 23 billion and 24 billion Danish kroner, or $3.58 billion to $3.74 billion, citing currency headwinds and impact from hurricanes among challenges.In the three-month period ended September 30, profit at the Copenhagen-based firm that specializes in stackable, collectible charms slipped 3 percent to 1.37 billion Danish kronor, or $217 million, while revenue rose 13 percent to 5.19 billion kronor, or $825 million, driven by double-digit growth in all product categories. Revenues from rings, earrings, necklaces and pendants rose 21 percent, representing 27 percent of group revenue, as the firm pursues its transition into a fully-fledged jewelry company. Sales on the group's Pandora Rose line tripled versus the equivalent year-ago period.Citing underlying development "showing positives as well as negatives," Pandora chief executive officer Anders Colding Friis said most of the group's major growth markets - Germany, Italy, Australia and China - continued to show strong performance with double-digit growth rates, whereas "the retail environment in the U.S., combined with currency headwind from the U.S. dollar, continued to be a challenge.”Operating profit, or EBIT, inched up 5 percent to 1.8 billion Danish kronor, or $286 million, compared to the first quarter of 2016, resulting in an EBIT margin of 34.7 percent, impacted by unfavorable currency fluctuations and higher marketing expenses.