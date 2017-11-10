Hurricanes Harvey and Irma hit department store sales in the third quarter and the winds of change are still whipping through the sector — but they haven’t blown away all signs of life.Nordstrom Inc. continued to lead with both top- and bottom-line improvements. And Macy’s Inc. chief executive officer Jeff Gennette told WWD: “The consumer is out there shopping in our categories. I am encouraged by that.”Sales slipped at Macy’s, which has shuttered stores as it focuses its business, but profits rose. The rest of the players weighing in with third-quarter results muddled the picture more. Kohl’s Corp. logged just a modest sales gain and lower profits and Dillard’s Inc. turned in both top- and bottom-line declines.While the sector’s immediate focus has turned to the Black Friday rush and the all-important holiday season, broader shifts are clearly underway.Kohl’s is developing a brick and clicks relationship with online giant Amazon with a new ceo in the wings, Macy’s is looking to redevelop some of its doors and once the Christmas rush is done the Nordstrom family is expected to look again options to take the chain that bears their name private.However the Christmas sales shake out, it’s clear that the sector is in flux and will continue to be so next year.Here, a rundown of the third-quarter results reported Thursday.

Macy’s Inc.

Nordstrom Inc.

In the Nordstrom brand, including U.S. and Canada full-line stores and Nordstrom.com, net sales when combined with Trunk Club, decreased 1.2 percent and comparable sales decreased 1.9 percent. The top-ranking merchandise categories were men’s and kids' apparel. The West was the top-ranking U.S. geographic region. Nordstrom Inc., paced by its online and off-price operations, turned its third quarter around, posting net earnings of $114 million compared with a net loss of $10 million a year ago.Earnings before interest and taxes were $208 million, or 5.9 percent of net sales, for the quarter ended Oct. 28, compared to $55 million, or 1.6 percent of net sales, during the same period in fiscal 2016.Total sales increased 2 percent to $3.5 billion; comparable sales decreased 0.9 percent. The estimated lost sales impact from the hurricanes was approximately $20 million, or 60 basis points.Earnings per diluted share came to 67 cents, which include a 4 cent reduction due to hurricanes Maria, Irma and Harvey, which affected stores in Puerto Rico, Southeast Florida and Houston.“The damage in Puerto Rico was particularly extensive, requiring us to close the store as we continue our repair efforts,” said Blake Nordstrom, copresident, during a conference call. “When adjusting for this impact, our overall sales performance was generally in line with our expectations. This reflected consistent trends at our full-price business while on off-price, we experienced of deterioration relative to recent trends. In our Nordstrom brand, total sales decreased 1.2 percent and comps decreased 1.9 percent.At Nordstrom Rack, total sales increased 5.5 percent and comps increased 0.8 percent. He said Rack was too aggressive with its sales plan at the beginning of the year. “As a result, we found ourselves overinventoried with the fluidity necessary to chase the business. This impacted our ability to provide newness, which led to softer results in the third quarter. We have made significant adjustments to our receipt plans to bring our inventories in line and believe we’re well-positioned for the fourth quarter in this regard.”He said Nordstrom Rack “remains a highly productive model” and is approaching $5 billion in sales for the year.He also commented on Nordstrom Local, a test retail concept focused on services. It’s located in West Hollywood, Los Angeles, and offers personal stylists, alterations, online ordering and other services.“In the four weeks since opening, we got thousands of customer interactions and are applying the learnings to innovate further,” Nordstrom said. “Ultimately, our goal is to drive increased customer engagement and market share."He also said that reserve online service has expanded to more than 50 stores. “Our customers appreciate its speed and convenience. It frees up their time. And if they choose to do additional shopping in our store, this results in a material lift in their spend.”Next month Nordstrom will offer 24-hour curbside pickup in major markets including Seattle, Chicago, Dallas and San Diego, adding to Nordstrom’s litany of services.Nordstrom had no comment on the decision to postpone efforts on exploring taking the company private until next year. — DAVID MOIN

Kohl’s Corp.

Dillard’s Inc.