The fiery rhetoric and brash style that drove Donald Trump into the presidency has translated into a much more pragmatic policy reality — at least when it comes to much of the regulatory nuance that matters to fashion.

That doesn’t mean that Trump has toned down. He has stayed true to form, drawing Internet ire for commenting that French First Lady Brigitte Macron is in “good shape.” He also lashed out on Twitter on Tuesday as his long-promised repeal of former President Obama’s signature health care law seemed to go down in flames in the Senate. And then there's the roiling scandal of whether — or to what degree — his campaign colluded with Russia during the election.