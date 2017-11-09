Dillard's Inc. continued to see sales and profits slide during the third quarter, but Wall Street expected worse.The Arkansas-based department store chain posted net income of $14.5 million for the period ended Oct. 28, a 36.4 percent drop from net income of $22.8 million the same time last year. This quarter's income also included $4.8 million from the "disposal" of store property and an insurance payout on a damaged location in Missouri.Equal to 50 cents per share, income beat Wall Street estimates of 21 cents, and shares of Dillard's hit $60 in after-hours trading, the highest level since early September.Total sales for the period totaled $1.35 billion, a 1 percent drop from $1.37 billion last year. Comparable-store sales also fell by 1 percent.William Dillard II blamed the successive impact of Hurricanes Harvey and Irma for the sales decline, noting that the extreme weather took a toll on the store's largest states, Texas and Florida."Excluding these events, we believe sales would have been flat for the quarter," Dillard said. "We were encouraged by positive sales trends in the past few weeks of the quarter, and we hope it continues.”Damage to Dillard's locations in Texas and Florida was "minimal," according to the company.Dillard's looks to have closed a number of stores however, counting 293 regular and clearance stores in 28 states at the end of October, after counting 330 at the end of the second quarter.During that period, Dillard's tallied a $17.1 million net loss, compared to net income of $12.1 million the year before.Around the same time, activist investor snow Park Capital Partners began needling the department store to do more with its real estate assets. Snow's managing director Jeff Pierce said Dillard's owned real estate is worth more than $200 per share.For More, See:
@nicholaskirkwood has been rethinking the traditional retail concept. The outcome: the footwear maverick is transforming his Mount Street Boutique into a creative space that will feature store takeovers and pop-ups spotlighting collaborations with a range of other creatives. Part of the series will include an in-store installation created by Kirkwood and jewelry designer @evafehren, pictured here. Find out what other partnerships will take place in the space on WWD.com. #wwdfashion
“I remember it being the most amazing feeling on the planet,” @chrissyteigen said of the first time she wore diamonds. The jewelry was loaned, but when she returned from her trip, @johnlegend gave her a diamond necklace that she still has today. Teigen, @zendaya, @theashleygraham and more shared their stories of the first time they wore diamonds at the launch of @forevermark’s Tribute Collection last night. #wwdfashion (📷: MJ Photos)
@russwest44 will finally take the wraps off his long-awaited apparel collection. While most of the details about the line is under wraps at this point, Westbrook told WWD that it would be a small capsule of affordable unisex streetwear. Called Honor the Gift, it will be unveiled at a pop-up this weekend in Oklahoma City from 2-6 pm on November 11 and 12, and will be offered for sale on an e-commerce site beginning November 21. #wwdfashion (📷: Zach Beeker)
ComplexCon, which took place on November 4 and 5, offered a window into the lively slice of culture where streetwear, sports and music coverge. The two-day event in California boasted product drops, pop stars and generated lively discussion about the future of retail. For full coverage from the event, go to WWD.com. #complexcon #wwdfashion (Collage by @hypebreast)
The @cfda is joining forces with @thewallgroup to host two panel discussions and networking events aimed at acquainting CFDA members with celebrity stylists. Topics in the panel include developing a client’s image, the collaborative process with designers, how social media has changed the discovery process and more. The first event is happening today in New York City at the Roxy Hotel and the second is scheduled for November 13 in Los Angeles. Read more about the panel on WWD.com. #wwdfashion (📷: @jilliansollazzo)
Celestine, a new restaurant in Dumbo by Matthew Maddy and Nico Arze is all about the eastern Mediterranean during the late ’60s/early ’70s. Using a sweeping view, the two wanted to create a space that feels residential rather than commercial. The restaurants vibe, warm and simple, is meant to complement the food, pictured here, giving Celestine a handmade and approachable feel. #wwdeye (📷: George Chinsee)