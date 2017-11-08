E.l.f. Beauty posted gains in sales and earnings for the third quarter.The business had $71.9 million in net sales, a 28 percent year-over-year increase for the quarter, driven by sales growth in national retailers and the company's direct business. Net income was $5.9 million, or 12 cents per diluted share. E.l.f. posted gross margin expansion of 60 percent, which the company attributed to margin-accretive innovation and improvements in customer terms, freight costs and foreign exchange shifts, partially offset by customer mix.For the nine months ended Sept. 30, E.l.f. net sales increased 23 percent to $188.3 million. Net income was $12 million, or 24 cents per diluted share.E.l.f. also lowered its sales guidance to $270 million in net sales (for 2016, the company posted $230 million in net sales). E.l.f. had previously forecasted between $285 million and $295 million in net sales for 2017.“We are pleased with our third-quarter results highlighted by a 28 percent increase in net sales and strong earnings growth,” stated Tarang Amin, chairman and chief executive officer. “In a category currently experiencing headwinds, we continue to gain market share driven by the successful execution of our strategy, and mission to make luxurious beauty accessible for all.”E.l.f. has increased its shelf space with several mass-market retailers, including Target and Wal-Mart and has entered Shoppers Drug Mart in the U.K. The business also ramped up plans to enter 200 Ulta Beauty doors, and will now enter all of them (more than 1,000) by mid 2018, chief financial officer John Bailey said on the company's earnings call Wednesday.Broadly, the U.S. mass market is struggling as consumers migrate online and to specialty shops. Amin noted that even while the category faces headwinds, E.l.f. has been able to increase its market share to 4.5 percent, according to Neilsen data for the 52 weeks ended Oct. 7 (up from 4 percent).For more on E.l.f., see CEO Talks: Tarang Amin, E.l.f. Beauty.