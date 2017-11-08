The inside of an E.l.f. Cosmetics store in Lake Grove, N.Y.
E.l.f. Beauty posted gains in sales and earnings for the third quarter.The business had $71.9 million in net sales, a 28 percent year-over-year increase for the quarter, driven by sales growth in national retailers and the company's direct business. Net income was $5.9 million, or 12 cents per diluted share. E.l.f. posted gross margin expansion of 60 percent, which the company attributed to margin-accretive innovation and improvements in customer terms, freight costs and foreign exchange shifts, partially offset by customer mix.For the nine months ended Sept. 30, E.l.f. net sales increased 23 percent to $188.3 million. Net income was $12 million, or 24 cents per diluted share.E.l.f. also lowered its sales guidance to $270 million in net sales (for 2016, the company posted $230 million in net sales). E.l.f. had previously forecasted between $285 million and $295 million in net sales for 2017.“We are pleased with our third-quarter results highlighted by a 28 percent increase in net sales and strong earnings growth,” stated Tarang Amin, chairman and chief executive officer. “In a category currently experiencing headwinds, we continue to gain market share driven by the successful execution of our strategy, and mission to make luxurious beauty accessible for all.”E.l.f. has increased its shelf space with several mass-market retailers, including Target and Wal-Mart and has entered Shoppers Drug Mart in the U.K. The business also ramped up plans to enter 200 Ulta Beauty doors, and will now enter all of them (more than 1,000) by mid 2018, chief financial officer John Bailey said on the company's earnings call Wednesday.Broadly, the U.S. mass market is struggling as consumers migrate online and to specialty shops. Amin noted that even while the category faces headwinds, E.l.f. has been able to increase its market share to 4.5 percent, according to Neilsen data for the 52 weeks ended Oct. 7 (up from 4 percent).For more on E.l.f., see CEO Talks: Tarang Amin, E.l.f. Beauty.
Celestine, a new restaurant in Dumbo by Matthew Maddy and Nico Arze is all about the eastern Mediterranean during the late ’60s/early ’70s. Using a sweeping view, the two wanted to create a space that feels residential rather than commercial. The restaurants vibe, warm and simple, is meant to complement the food, pictured here, giving Celestine a handmade and approachable feel. #wwdeye (📷: George Chinsee)
@ralphlauren’s portrait is getting a home inside the @smithsonian National Portrait Gallery as part of its “Recent Acquisitions” exhibit. The show, which includes figures who have made lasting contributions to the fields of medicine, music, art, literature and social justice, are represented through various mediums. Lauren’s portrait is a choreographic print shot by photographer Mark Seliger in 2002 and is included as he enters the 50th anniversary of his company. See the exhibit on display from November 17 to December 4. #wwdfashion (📷: Mark Seliger)
Claridge’s, the iconic five-star hotel in London, has long been an arbiter of restrained British opulence and has held firm to a tradition of feeding royalty and commoners alike. The hotel’s executive chef Martyn Nail and author Meredith Erickson released a cookbook that showcases the famed kitchen’s fare like their signature scones –– which they sell more than 150,000 of in one year. Get the full recipe on WWD.com. #wwdeye
To create her iconic style, Jackie Kennedy often worked directly with designer Oleg Cassini on her wardrobe as First Lady of the United States. Tomorrow, a selection of sketches done for Jackie by artist Irwin Karabell for Cassini will be put up for auction at Dolye’s in New York. The rare archive includes original drawings, fabric swatches and handwritten design notes from Jackie. See more of the sketches on WWD.com. #wwdeye #wwdnews
@swellbottle, launched in 2010 by Sarah Krauss, has one mission: to rid the world of plastic water bottles. The ubiquitous S’well bottle was born when Krauss found a need in the market for a bottle that was both stylish and utilitarian. Now 7 years old, S’well is collaborating with @libertylondon. Six water bottle designs will feature Liberty London Fabric prints in mixtures of florals and paisleys. Here, a look at the fall 2017 collaboration, which launches on November 21. Tag a S’well fan!
For spring 2018, designers fused delicate, translucent fabrics and workwear-inspired elements together to make unexpected yet powerful collections. (📷: @alfredo_piola; Styled by @mayteallende) #wwdfashion