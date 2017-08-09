By  on August 9, 2017
The inside of an E.l.f. Cosmetics store in Lake Grove, N.Y.

E.l.f. Beauty is taking over even more shelf space.

The mass-market beauty business just finished a 50 percent increase in its shelf space at Target, and is increasing its space at Wal-Mart by a linear 20 percent, executives said on the company’s second quarter earnings call Wednesday.

