E.l.f. Beauty sales were up 27 percent year-over-year for the second quarter.

The company's sales were $55.9 million for the quarter, up 27 percent year-over-year from $44.1 million. The business posted a $2.7 million loss for the quarter, related to its initial public offering. For the six-month period ended June 30, E.l.f. posted $116.4 million in sales, up from $96.8 million in the prior-year period. For that period, E.l.f. posted $1.1 million in net income.