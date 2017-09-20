HONG KONG — Esprit Holdings expects to see a "modest decline" in revenue for the coming fiscal year, it said Wednesday, although it was able to book a profit for the year ended June 30 of $67 million Hong Kong dollars ($8.6 million).That improved on the $21 million Hong Kong dollars it profited the same period a year ago. Revenue for the year amounted to $15.94 billion Hong Kong dollars, representing a year-over-year decline of 8.7 percent, in line with the corresponding year-over-year reduction in total controlled space of 8.5 percent.

Overall, management called the year one of "good progress" in stabilizing the group financially although its turnaround process is still several years in the making. The brand continues to shut loss-making stores, putting pressure on the topline, although that is slightly offset by slight growth in the gross profit margin and fewer operating expenses. Gross profit margin for the year ended June 30 grew 1.4 percentage points to 51 percent.