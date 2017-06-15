By  on June 15, 2017
Decium product lineup

Jerome Clark

The Estée Lauder Cos. Inc. has made a minority investment in Deciem.

The business was founded by Brandon Truaxe and brings ingredient-focused formulations to market through its portfolio of different lines, with speed-to-market as a priority. Truaxe and his coceo Nicola Kilner run the business, which has launched 10 different brands.

