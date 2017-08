PARIS – French lingerie company Etam Developpement will be delisted from the Paris stock market Wednesday, according to a filing with the French stock market regulator AMF.

The Milchior, Tarica and Lindemann families, which formed a shareholder pact in June, have joined forces to tackle a restructuring of the company. Under scrutiny are the ready-to-wear activity and operations in China, in light of the “necessary reorganization of these activities,” the Lindemann family said in June.