LONDON – Europe's major markets were uneven in early afternoon trading on Wednesday.The CAC 40 in Paris was down 0.3 percent to 5,350.32, followed by the FTSE 100 in London, 0.2 percent to 7,521.87. The DAX in Frankfurt was broadly flat at 12,951.55, while the FTSE MIB in Milan rose 0.1 percent to 22,361.70.The euro traded at $1.18, while the pound fetched $1.32 at 1:50 p.m. CET.Retail and luxury stocks were also uneven, with the afternoon's biggest risers including Joules Group, 1.7 percent to 2.78 pounds; Boohoo.com, 4.1 percent to 1.98 pounds; Ted Baker, 2.3 percent to 28.14 pounds; Kering, 1 percent to 355.60 euros, and Inditex, 1.5 percent to 31.45 euros.Among the stocks that lost the most ground were Hugo Boss, 1.5 percent to 75.37 euros, and Next, 1.2 percent to 50.55 pounds.