Europe’s Markets Lose Ground Retail and luxury stocks were mostly down in late morning trading on Thursday. By Samantha Conti on July 6, 2017 LONDON — Europe’s major markets were mostly down in mid-morning trading on Thursday, with the exception of the FTSE MIB in Milan, which was up 0.1 percent to 20,967.87. The CAC 40 in Paris dipped 0.8 percent to 5,141.10, followed by the DAX in Frankfurt, 0.6 percent to 12,379.74, and the FTSE 100 in London, 0.4 percent to 7,338.55. WWD logo To Read the Full Article SUBSCRIBE NOW Already a Subscriber? Log in. Tap into our Global Network Of Industry Leaders and Designers load comments blog comments powered by Disqus