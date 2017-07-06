LONDON — Europe’s major markets were mostly down in mid-morning trading on Thursday, with the exception of the FTSE MIB in Milan, which was up 0.1 percent to 20,967.87.

The CAC 40 in Paris dipped 0.8 percent to 5,141.10, followed by the DAX in Frankfurt, 0.6 percent to 12,379.74, and the FTSE 100 in London, 0.4 percent to 7,338.55.