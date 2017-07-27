By  on July 27, 2017

LONDON – Europe’s major markets were uneven in mid-morning trading on Thursday, as were retail and luxury stocks.

Despite a 15 percent uptick in second-quarter revenues, LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton shares fell 2.1 percent while those at Kering, which is to report its first-half numbers later on Thursday after the markets close, were down 1.5 percent.

