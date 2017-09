PARIS – Europe’s major markets were mixed in afternoon trading on Tuesday, ahead of a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting starting later in the day.London’s FTSE 100 rose 0.2 percent to 7,265.42, and Paris’ CAC 40 was up 0.1 percent to 5,233.76. Meanwhile, Frankfurt’s DAX was down 0.1 percent to 12,547.27, and Milan’s FTSE MIB declined 0.7 percent to 17,323.27The euro was trading at $1.20, the pound at $1.35 and the Danish kroner at $0.16 at 2:40 p.m. CET.Fashion, luxury and retail stocks were mixed, with the afternoon’s biggest fallers including Hugo Boss, down 3.3 percent to 71.59 euros; French Connection Group, 2.3 percent to 0.44 pounds, and the Danish jeweler Pandora, 2.3 percent to 618.50 kroner.Among the stocks to gain the most ground were Marks & Spencer Group, up 3 percent to 3.39 pounds; Asos.com, 2.6 percent to 57.48 pounds, and Gemfields, 2 percent to 0.32 pounds.The Federal Reserve meeting will run through Wednesday.