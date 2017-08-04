European Markets Mostly Gain Retail and luxury stocks were uneven in early afternoon trading on Friday. By Lorelei Marfil on August 4, 2017 LONDON — Most European stock markets were up in early afternoon trading on Friday, except for the FTSE MIB in Milan, which was down 0.1 percent to 21,772.56. The CAC 40 in Paris rose 0.3 percent to 5,144.66, while the DAX in Frankfurt was up 02 percent to 12,181.12. The FTSE 100 in London advanced 0.1 percent to 7,485.82. WWD logo To Read the Full Article SUBSCRIBE NOW Already a Subscriber? Log in. Tap into our Global Network Of Industry Leaders and Designers load comments blog comments powered by Disqus