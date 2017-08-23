LONDON — European stocks were mostly up in morning trading on Wednesday, with the exception of the FTSE 100 in London, which fell 0.1 percent to 7,378.63.The FTSE MIB in Milan was up 0.3 percent to 21,786.90, followed by the CAC 40 in Paris, which gained 0.2 percent to 5,142.17. The DAX in Frankfurt rose 0.1 percent to 12,247.73.The euro traded at $1.17, while the pound fetched $1.28 at 9:45 a.m. CET.Retail and luxury stocks were uneven, with the morning’s biggest gainers including Gemfields, up 2 percent to 0.32 pounds; Aeffe, 1.6 percent to 1.86 euros, and Jimmy Choo, 1 percent to 2.31 pounds.Among the stocks that lost the most ground were French Connection Group, down 2.5 percent to 0.40 pounds; Asos.com, 1.5 percent to 58.53 pounds and Italia Independent Group, 1.4 percent to 4.93 euros. Click Here for the WWD Global Stock Tracker >>