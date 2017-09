PARIS – Europe’s major markets were on the rise in afternoon trading on Monday in the run-up to central banks’ monetary policy meetings later in the week.The FTSE MIB in Milan gained 0.5 percent to 22,349.80, while Frankfurt’s DAX and London’s FTSE 100 both advanced 0.3 percent, to 12,553.34 and 7,239.37, respectively. Meanwhile, the CAC 40 in Paris was up 0.2 percent to 5,225.16.The euro was trading at $1.20 and the pound at $1.36 at 3 p.m. CET.Fashion, luxury and retail stocks were mixed, with the afternoon’s biggest gainers including French Connection Group, up 7.8 percent to 0.43 pounds; Joules Group, 3 percent to 2.86 pounds, and MySale Group, 2.2 percent to 1.03 pounds.Among the stocks to lose the most ground were Koovs.com, down 1.7 percent to 0.30 pounds; Italia Independent Group, 1.5 percent to 5.10 euros, and Next, 1.4 percent to 49.74 pounds.The U.S. Federal Reserve is to publish its rate statement on Wednesday, when the U.S. central bank is to put out its updated economic projections, as well. That same day, the Bank of Japan will release its monetary policy statement.