LONDON — European stock markets were down in morning trading on Monday, with the DAX in Frankfurt leading the way.The German market fell 1.8 percent to 11,912.33, followed by the CAC 40 in Paris, 1.6 percent to 5,000.64. The FTSE MIB in Milan retreated 1.4 percent to 21,416.39, while the FTSE 100 in London declined 1.3 percent to 7,303.68.The euro traded at $1.19 and the pound fetched $1.29 at 10:15 a.m. CET.Retail and luxury stocks were mostly down, with the morning’s biggest fallers including MySale Group, 3.6 percent to 1 pound; Aeffe, 2.7 percent to 1.78 euros, and Yoox Net-a-Porter, 2.6 percent to 26.88 euros.Among the stocks that gained ground were Mulberry, 3.5 percent to 10.55 pounds; Gemfields, 2 percent to 0.32 pounds, and Ted Baker, 0.4 percent to 24.99 pounds. Click Here for the WWD Global Stock Tracker >>