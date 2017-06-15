LONDON — European stock markets were down in mid-morning trading on Thursday, with the CAC 40 in Paris leading the way.

The French market fell 0.8 percent to 5,199.51, followed by the FTSE 100 in London, which was down 0.6 percent to 7,429.28. The DAX in Frankfurt declined 0.5 percent to 12,738.21, while the FTSE MIB in Milan sank 0.4 percent to 20,876.72.