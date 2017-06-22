LONDON — European stock markets were down in morning trading on Thursday.

The FTSE MIB in Milan fell 0.8 percent to 20,901.09, followed by the FTSE 100 in London, which declined 0.5 percent to 7,413.22. The CAC 40 in Paris dipped 0.4 percent to 5,251.61 and the DAX in Frankfurt retreated 0.3 percent to 12,729.60.