LONDON — European stock markets were down in morning trading on Wednesday.

The CAC 40 in Paris declined 1 percent to 5,239.74, followed by the DAX in Frankfurt, which fell 0.6 percent to 12,733.99. The FTSE MIB in Milan retreated 0.3 percent to 20,744.43 while the FTSE 100 in London fell 0.2 percent, to 7,458.65.