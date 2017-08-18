LONDON — European stock markets were down in mid-morning trading on Friday.The CAC 40 in Paris declined 1.2 percent to 5,085.11, followed by the FTSE 100 in London, which fell 1 percent to 7,314.05. The DAX in Frankfurt retreated 0.9 percent to 12,101.71 and the FTSE MIB in Milan dropped 0.8 percent, to 21,610.00.The euro traded at $1.17 while the pound fetched $1.28 at 11:00 a.m. CET.Retail and luxury stocks were mostly in decline, with the morning’s biggest fallers including Bonmarché Holdings, down 3.7 percent to 0.90 pounds; Salvatore Ferragamo, 1.5 percent to 23.91 euros and Associated British Foods, 1.4 percent to 31.35 pounds.Among the morning’s biggest risers was Tod's, up 2.4 percent to 60.90 euros, followed by Italia Independent Group, 2.2 percent to 5.12 euros and Gemfields 2 percent, to 0.32 pounds. Click Here for the WWD Global Stock Tracker >>