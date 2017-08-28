LONDON — European stock markets were down in morning trading on Monday, with the exception of the FTSE MIB in Milan.The Italian market was up 0.1 percent to 21,754.49. The DAX in Frankfurt declined 0.8 percent to 12,071.78, followed by the CAC 40 in Paris, which fell 0.6 percent to 5,072.79. The FTSE 100 in London retreated 0.1 percent to 7,401.46.The euro traded at $1.19 while the pound fetched $1.29 at 10:00 a.m. CET.Retail and luxury stocks were uneven, with the morning’s biggest fallers including MySale Group, down 3.6 percent to 1 pound; Tesco, 1.7 percent to 1.84 pounds and Bonmarché Holdings, 1.6 percent to 0.89 pounds.Among the morning’s biggest risers was Gemfileds, up 2 percent to 0.32 pounds, followed by Next Plc, 1 percent to 41.43 pounds and Asos.com 0.8 percent, to 59.65 pounds. Click Here for the WWD Global Stock Tracker >>