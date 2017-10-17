LONDON — European stock markets edged down in mid-morning trading on Tuesday, with the FTSE MIB in Milan leading the way.The Italian market dipped 0.4 percent to 22,341.56, followed by the CAC 40 in Paris, 0.3 percent to 5,347.91, and the DAX in Frankfurt, 0.2 percent to 12,974.60. The FTSE 100 in London was down 0.1 percent to 7,513.89.The euro traded at $1.18, while the pound fetched $1.32 at 10:15 a.m. CET.Retail and luxury stocks were mostly down, with the morning’s biggest fallers including Koovs.com, 3.5 percent to 0.27 pounds; Yoox Net-a-porter Group, 2.4 percent to 32.80 euros, and Italia Independent Group, 2.2 percent to 4.91 euros.Among the few stocks that gained ground were J. Sainsbury, 2.1 percent to 2.48 pounds; Gemfields, 2 percent to 0.32 pounds, and Aeffe, 1.5 percent to 2.01 euros.Click Here for the WWD Global Stock Tracker >>