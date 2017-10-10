LONDON — European markets were mostly in decline in mid-morning trading on Tuesday.The FTSE MIB in Milan led the way, dropping 0.9 percent to 22,271.37, followed by the DAX in Frankfurt and the CAC 40 in Paris, each down 0.1 percent to 12,951.19 and 5,356.01, respectively. The FTSE 100 in London was flat at 7,507.60.The euro traded at $1.17 and the pound fetched $1.31 at 10:45 a.m. CET.Retail and luxury stocks were mostly up, with some of the biggest risers including Carrefour, which advanced 2.3 percent to 17.18 euros; Moncler, 2 percent to 24.35 euros, and LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, 1.9 percent to 236.80 euros.Among the morning’s biggest fallers were Boohoo.com, down 1.4 percent to 1.93 pounds, and Yoox Net-a-Porter, which declined 1.2 percent to 32.64 euros. Click Here for the WWD Global Stock Tracker >>