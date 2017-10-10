LONDON — European markets were mostly in decline in mid-morning trading on Tuesday.The FTSE MIB in Milan led the way, dropping 0.9 percent to 22,271.37, followed by the DAX in Frankfurt and the CAC 40 in Paris, each down 0.1 percent to 12,951.19 and 5,356.01, respectively. The FTSE 100 in London was flat at 7,507.60.The euro traded at $1.17 and the pound fetched $1.31 at 10:45 a.m. CET.Retail and luxury stocks were mostly up, with some of the biggest risers including Carrefour, which advanced 2.3 percent to 17.18 euros; Moncler, 2 percent to 24.35 euros, and LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, 1.9 percent to 236.80 euros.Among the morning’s biggest fallers were Boohoo.com, down 1.4 percent to 1.93 pounds, and Yoox Net-a-Porter, which declined 1.2 percent to 32.64 euros.Click Here for the WWD Global Stock Tracker >>
Supreme just opened its second NYC store in Williamsburg, at 152 Grand Street. The 3,000 square foot store will carry the same merch as its SoHo sister shop, but this one has a skate bowl - and it's open to all skaters. #wwdfashion
Today, the @oscardelarenta exhibition opens at the Museum of Fine Arts Houston. Named “The Glamour and Romance of Oscar de la Renta,” the installation houses 70 ensembles from the brand’s archives, including Amal Clooney's wedding dress, "which is the last wedding dress that Oscar designed before he died,” explained André Leon Talley, who is also the curator. Pictured here, a close-up detail of a coat and dress ensemble. #wwdfashion
Warner Bros. brought back shades of its retail past and spotlighted its treasury of cartoon characters with a pop-up in NYC yesterday. Danielle DiFerdinando of @dnhandbags was the featured designer in the pop-up, which showcases her line of whimsical and colorful character handbags. #wwdfashion (📷: @gabilincoln)
French designer Hervé L. Leroux, who is famous for creating the form-fitting bandage dress that was the uniform of Nineties models, passed away at the age of 60. Here, he’s pictured in his spring/summer 1996 show in Paris.
Located on the 35th floor of the @mo_newyork, @grant_achatz’s latest project is The Aviary NYC, an outpost of his high-concept Chicago bar that’s regarded as one of the best in the world. Pictured here is the Wake and Bake cocktail, which comes served in a puff-up The Aviary-branded plastic pouch. Riffing off the quintessential New York bagel and New York cocktail, the Manhattan, this drink was born. “We combine the aroma of freshly brewed coffee and a toasted Everything bagel,” Achatz says. (📷: Clint Spaulding) #wwdeye