LONDON — European stock markets were down in late-morning trading on Monday, with the CAC 40 in Paris leading the way.The French market fell 0.4 percent to 5,094.33, followed by DAX in Frankfurt, 0.3 to 12,117.42. The FTSE MIB in Milan retreated 0.2 percent, to 21,784.90 while the FTSE 100 in London declined 0.1 percent to 7,319.84.The euro traded at $1.17, while the pound fetched $1.28 at 12:00 p.m. CET.Retail and luxury stocks were uneven, with the morning’s biggest fallers including MySale Group, 2.6 percent to 1.02 pounds; Joules Group, 1.3 percent to 3.09 pounds, and Tesco, 1 percent to 1.75 pounds.Among the stocks that gained ground were Mulberry, 3.1 percent to 10.99 pounds; Gemfields 2 percent to 0.32 pounds, and French Connection Group, 1.2 percent to 0.42 pounds. Click Here for the WWD Global Stock Tracker >>