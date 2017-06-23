LONDON — European stock markets were in decline in morning trading on Friday, with the FTSE MIB in Milan and the FTSE 100 in London leading the way.
The Italian and British markets were both down 0.3 percent to 20,855.86 and 7,417.04, respectively. The DAX in Frankfurt dipped 0.2 percent to 12,769.46 and the CAC 40 in Paris fell 0.1 percent to 5,275.71.
