LONDON — European stock markets were on the upswing in morning trading on Friday, with the CAC 40 in Paris leading the way.

The French market climbed 1 percent to 5,267.54, followed by the FTSE MIB in Milan, 0.7 percent to 21,001.09. The DAX in Frankfurt and the FTSE 100 in London both rose 0.4 percent, to 12,744.59 and 7,446.40, respectively.