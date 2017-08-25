LONDON – European stock markets were uneven in morning trading on Friday.The FTSE MIB in Milan and FTSE 100 in London both rose 0.3 percent, to 21,792.82 and 7,427.41, respectively. The DAX in Frankfurt and the CAC 40 in Paris both fell 0.2 percent to 12,156.47 and 5,102.20, respectively.The euro traded at $1.017 and the pound fetched $1.28 at 9:45 a.m. CET.Retail and luxury stocks were uneven, with the morning’s biggest gainers including Debenhams, 2.4 percent to 0.41 pounds; Gemfields, 2 percent to 0.32 pounds and Geox, 0.5 percent to 3.31 euros.Among the stocks that lost the most ground were Carrefour SA, 2 percent to 19.76 pounds; Tesco, 1.8 percent to 1.84 pounds and Marks and Spencer Group, 1.3 percent to 3.12 pounds. Click Here for the WWD Global Stock Tracker >>