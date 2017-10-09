LONDON — European markets put on a mixed show in mid-morning trading on Monday.The DAX in Frankfurt and the FTSE MIB in Milan each rose 0.1 percent, to 12,971.90 and 22,409.63, respectively. The FTSE 100 in London was down 0.1 percent to 7,515.67, while the CAC 40 in Paris was flat at 5,357.65.The euro traded at $1.17, and the pound fetched $1.31 at 11:15 a.m. CET.Retail and luxury stocks were mixed, as well. The biggest risers included Ted Baker, up 3.7 percent to 28.20 pounds; Zalando, which gained 1.3 percent to 44.10 euros, and Yoox Net-a-Porter, which advanced 1.1 percent to 33.20 euros.Among the morning's biggest fallers were Boohoo.com, down 1.8 percent to 1.95 pounds, and Tesco, which fell 1.1 percent to 1.86 pounds.