By  on June 20, 2017

LONDON — European stock markets were on the upswing on Tuesday, with the CAC 40 in Paris leading the way.

The French market was up 0.4 percent to 5,331.70, followed by the DAX in Frankfurt and FTSE 100 in London, both up 0.3 percent to 12,933.20 and 7,542.42 respectively. The FTSE MIB in Milan rose 0.2 percent to 21,064.47.

To Read the Full Article
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Tap into our Global Network

Of Industry Leaders and Designers

load comments
blog comments powered by Disqus