LONDON — European stock markets were on the upswing on Tuesday, with the CAC 40 in Paris leading the way.

The French market was up 0.4 percent to 5,331.70, followed by the DAX in Frankfurt and FTSE 100 in London, both up 0.3 percent to 12,933.20 and 7,542.42 respectively. The FTSE MIB in Milan rose 0.2 percent to 21,064.47.