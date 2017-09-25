LONDON — European stock markets were mostly down in early afternoon trading on Monday.The FTSE 100 in London retreated 0.3 percent to 7,291.82. The CAC 40 in Paris and FTSE MIB in Milan both fell 0.2 percent, to 5,267.55 and 22,488.87, respectively. The DAX in Frankfurt was up 0.1 percent to 12,610.38.The euro traded at $1.19, while the pound fetched $1.34 at 12:00 p.m. CET.Retail and luxury stocks were uneven, with the morning’s biggest gainers including Mulberry Group, up 6.9 percent to 10.80 pounds. Meanwhile, MySale Group advanced 4.2 percent to 1.11 pounds, and Aeffe, 3 percent to 2 euros.Among the stocks that lost ground was Joules Group, down 1.8 percent to 2.79 pounds; French Connection Group, 1.1 percent to 0.43 pounds, and Italia Independent Group, 1 percent to 4.96 euros. Click Here for the WWD Global Stock Tracker >>