LONDON — European stock markets were mostly up in morning trading on Friday, with the exception of FTSE 100 in London, which fell 0.1 percent to 7,258.49.The CAC 40 in Paris rose 2 percent to 5,278.34. Milan’s FTSE MIB and the DAX in Frankfurt both advanced 0.1 percent, to 22,519.80 and 12,608.61, respectively.The euro traded at $1.19, while the pound fetched $1.35 at 11:00 am CET.Retail and luxury stocks were uneven, with the morning’s biggest gainers including MySale Group, up 3.8 percent to 1.05 pounds; Aeffe, 3.1 percent to 11.95 euros, and Gemfields, 2 percent to 0.32 pounds.L'Oréal advanced 3.6 percent to 183 euros one day after it was an announced that Liliane Bettencourt, daughter of the group's founder, had died. Her passing unlocks the shareholder agreement between the Bettencourt family and Nestlé – L'Oréal's largest individual shareholders – in six months, after which both parties are free to increase their stakes in the company and they do not have to act in concert any longer.Among the stocks in Europe that lost the most ground were Debenhams and Hugo Boss, which both fell 0.5 percent, to 0.47 pounds and 72.52 euros, respectively. Unilever retreated 0.4 percent to 49.35 euros. Click Here for the WWD Global Stock Tracker >>