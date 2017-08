LONDON — European stocks logged modest gains in morning trading on Monday.

The CAC 40 in Paris was up 0.3 percent to 5,216.93, followed by the FTSE 100 in London, which gained 0.2 percent to 7,528.35. The DAX in Frankfurt and the FTSE MIB in Milan both rose 0.1 percent to 12,311.34 and 21,958.20, respectively.