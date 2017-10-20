By  on October 20, 2017

LONDON — European stock markets logged gains in morning trading on Friday.The FTSE MIB in Milan was up 0.5 percent to 22,232.51, followed by the FTSE 100 in London, which advanced 0.3 percent to 7,546.98. The DAX in Frankfurt rose 0.2 percent to 13,021.86, and the CAC 40 in Paris was up 0.1 percent to 5,371.10.The euro traded at $1.18, while the pound fetched $1.31 at 11:00 a.m. CET.Retail and luxury stocks were uneven, with the morning’s biggest gainers including Joules Group, up 2.3 percent to 2.96 pounds; Gemfields, 2 percent to 0.32 pounds, and Asos.com, 1 percent to 55.61 pounds.Among the stocks that lost the most ground were Aeffe, down 2.6 percent to 2.26 euros; Koovs.com, 1.8 percent to 0.27 pounds, and Unilever, 1.6 percent to 48.49 euros.Click Here for the WWD Global Stock Tracker >>

