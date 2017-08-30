LONDON — European stock markets were on the rise in morning trading on Wednesday.The DAX in Frankfurt advanced 0.6 percent to 12,011.67, followed by the CAC 40 in Paris, 0.4 percent to 5,053.04. The FTSE 100 in London was up 0.3 percent to 7,363.68, while the FTSE MIB in Milan rose 0.2 percent to 21,445.03.The euro traded at $1.20 and the pound fetched $1.29 at 10:30 a.m. CET.Retail and luxury stocks were also on the upswing. The morning’s biggest risers included Brunello Cucinelli, which gained 3.9 percent to 24.29 euros a day after the company reported double-digit profit and sales growth for the first six months of this year.RELATED STORY: Brunello Cucinelli Warns Against Web Chaos >>Mulberry was up 2.3 percent to 10.42 pounds, and Gemfields rose 2 percent to 0.32 pounds.Among the stocks that lost ground were French Connection Group, down 2.4 percent to 0.41 pounds; Debenhams, 1.2 percent to 0.40 pounds, and Asos.com, 1.1 percent to 58.39 pounds. Click Here for the WWD Global Stock Tracker >>